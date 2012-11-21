iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 77
The latest apps
In the world of iOS music making this week our attention has been piqued by the first teaser pictures of intriguing, seemingly string-based iOS controller the Artiphon Instrument 1. Check out what we know about the curious device so far.
In the meantime, here's a round-up of the latest music making tools to hit the App Store.
Techné Media Different Drummer £199/$299
The iOS drum app marketplace is a crowded one and new apps need to do something creative to stand out. Some apps choose to do this with a striking or unique interface, some with boundary-pushing feature sets or huge banks of beautifully recorded drum samples.
The developers behind Different Drummer appear to have decided to make their app stand out from the crowd by pricing it at roughly 10x the price of its nearest competitor. Is the £200 price tag a mistake or simply a massive misjudgment of the iOS music making market? We’re not sure, but we wonder if anyone has stumped-up the cash to try its “patent pending Cyclophone Technology” yet.
Jesper Nordin Gestrument £5.49/$7.99
Gestrument is an app that allows users to play MIDI instruments, other iOS apps or its internal soundbank using finger gestures across pre-defined scales or settings.
Marcos Alonso Samplr £2.99/$4.99
Samplr is an iOS sampler that makes excellent use of the iPad’s touchscreen allowing users to slice, play, reverse and generally mess around with loops and samples.
Up to six samples can be triggered at once, and the app includes five different effects including distortion, reverb and a filter.
Vitaliy Tarasyuk DAW Control £6.99/$9.99
DAW Control turns your iPad in to a wireless touchscreen controller for your DAW application of choice. It comes with preset for use with Logic, Live, Cubase and FL Studio, but the Mackie Control protocol is supports can be used with quite a few audio and visual editors.
Rob Wilmot Advanced Mobile Drummer £2.99/$4.99
Advanced Mobile Drummer is an iPad drum machine aimed at you if you are (as the developer puts it) “a guitarist or vocalist who needs a backing rhythm or perhaps your drummer has been abducted by aliens or blown up and you need a replacement.”
It features a range of acoustic or electric sounds, record and step-sequencing capabilities, pitch, level and decay controls, plus five pads for live play.
Holderness Media Echo Pad £1.99/$2.99
Echo Pad is a touchpad echo effect for iPhone and iPad.
The developer descirbes Echo Pad as “born out of love for tape echoes, sound on sound loopers and noisy, dirty analog delay pedals. Echo Pad excels at hands on warping delay tones and controlled feedback, and is not afraid to get loud.”
