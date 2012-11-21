What is the Artiphon Instrument 1?

Image 1 of 2 Artiphon Instrument 1 Artiphon Instrument 1

Image 2 of 2 Artiphon Instrument 1 Artiphon Instrument 1



Over the past few days new US company Artiphon has been teasing tentative initial details of its first instrument, which is known as, funnily enough, Instrument 1.

At this stage it's still up for debate as to what exactly the Instrument 1 is. What we do know is that it's some form of controller to be used in conjunction with an iOS device, it's inspired by traditional stringed instruments and features a 'force-sensitive virtual string interface', and features some form of multitrack recording capability and audio and MIDI outs.

A statement on the Artiphon official site reads: "We are extending the musical possibilities of iOS devices into dramatically new territory. With an ergonomic body crafted from heirloom-quality hardwoods, this hybrid species of instrument offers musicians a force-sensitive interface, robust connectivity, and exceptional sound quality. Whether playing at home, in the studio, on the road, or on stage, Artiphon presents a dynamically new way to touch sound."

The official site lists the following features: