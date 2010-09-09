iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 7
The iOS app deluge continues
This week, evidence that Line 6’s offer to make its MIDI Mobilizer SDK available to other developers is starting to results in more MIDI-capable iOS apps.
There’s also an app for anyone who wants to beatbox ideas into their iPhone, plus a couple of new synths.
Migamo Vocal Beater, £1.79
Have you ever dreamt up a beat while you’re out and about but forgotten it by the time you got home and had chance to record it? Vocal Beater enables you to beatbox your ideas into your iPhone, then turns them into a velocity-sensitive MIDI file and emails it to you (or anyone else presumably). You can ‘train’ the app and drum hits can be edited.
MooCowMusic Pianist Pro 1.5, £5.99
But this isn’t new, surely? Indeed it isn’t, but significantly, Pianist Pro has just been updated to support MIDI. It’s compatible with Line 6’s MIDI Mobilizer, meaning that you can now play Pianist Pro from a controller keyboard, and you can also now use the software as a wireless MIDI controller (via OSC or DSMI).
Big Robot Studios SynthPad, £1.19
SynthPad is notable for its interface, a ‘touch surface’ that can be played in a specific scale, meaning that the instrument always sounds ‘right’. The synth engine is virtual analogue, offering two oscillators, an amp envelope, LFO, low-pass filter, filter envelope and arpeggiator.
Smoco Pty Ltd Retro Sound Studio, Free
This free synth is designed to let you create “retro electronic sounds reminiscent of ‘80s arcade games”. The idea is that you make them on your iPad, then send them to iTunes so that they can be used in your music productions (or any other multimedia projects you might have on the go).
