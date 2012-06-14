iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 67

This week, Apple announced that its forthcoming iOS 6 update would offer 'inter app audio'. We're yet to see precisely what this will mean, but the possibility of apps sharing audio with each other has got us tentatively excited.

Also this week, IK Multimedia unveiled a Slash signature version of AmpliTube, check out a video demo from the man himself.

This week's round-up of iOS releases is somewhat DJ-heavy, featuring three apps for mobile DJing (two new and one update) alongside an iPhone drum machine.