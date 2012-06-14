iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 67
This week, Apple announced that its forthcoming iOS 6 update would offer 'inter app audio'. We're yet to see precisely what this will mean, but the possibility of apps sharing audio with each other has got us tentatively excited.
Also this week, IK Multimedia unveiled a Slash signature version of AmpliTube, check out a video demo from the man himself.
This week's round-up of iOS releases is somewhat DJ-heavy, featuring three apps for mobile DJing (two new and one update) alongside an iPhone drum machine.
Rocudo Loopmasters DJ Studio, free
Our first app is a free, iPad-only DJing tool presented by Loopmasters.
DJ Studio is designed around a grid reminiscent of Ableton Live, in which users load and play loops and samples, which can then be recorded and manipulated with the app’s built-in effects. Additional features - such as extra sample pads, more effects, longer recording times and the ability to save sets - plus more loop and sample content are available as in-app purchases.
Image Line Deckadance Mobile, £2.49/$3.99
Another iPad DJ app, Deckadance Mobile is an iOS edition of Image Line’s established PC & Mac DJ software. While the iPad version doesn’t provide the same full features as the full version, it is well equipped for an app at this price, with automix, EQ, sampler and looping features included.
algoriddim djay 1.5, £6.99/$9.99
djay, undoubtedly one of the iPad’s most popular DJing applications, has been updated again.
The headline feature in the 1.5 update is Auto Gain - automatically adjusting playback volume of each new track to match that of the one playing on the opposite deck. The app is currently half-price too, to celebrate the release of algoriddim’s vjay app.
Fingerlab DM1 for iPhone, 69p/$0.99
Fingerlab’s iOS drum machine DM1 has been available for iPad for a while already, but the developer has now released a trimmed-down version for iPhone and iPod touch. The app features drum pads, step sequencer, an FX trackpad plus mixer and song-sequencer.
