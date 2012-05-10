iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 64
The same but different
All of this week’s apps contain elements of synthesis, but they look, work and sound very different. Read on and you’ll see what we mean…
Refined Stochastic Technology S.709, £1.49
This synth’s output is generated by a sine wave, but you have a large amount of control over its sound thanks to the four multitouch points and use of accelerometer data. Check out a video demo here.
Detune Ltd iYM2151, £24.49
It’s not cheap, but this app is a complete emulation of Yamaha’s YM2151 single-chip FM synthesis implementation that was used to create the sound of many ‘80s video games. It has four operators, eight voices and three LFOs and is completely programmable.
Szymon Kaliski MicroTones, £1.99
A microtonal synth that can play back up to 30 sinewaves at a time. Place a new one by touching the screen and then make volume and frequency adjustments to change the soundscape. The app promises to make it easy to create ambient atmospheres and drones.
Kymatica BitWiz Audio Synth, £1.99
It might not look much like a music-making tool, but BitWiz is capable of translating C-like code expressions into lo-fi 8-bit generative audio in real-time. If none of that makes sense then this probably isn’t the app for you, though it does come with some examples to get you started.
Eiji Nishidai iToneMaker Morse Edition, Free
OK, it’s first and foremost a ringtone maker, but iToneMaker looks to have some proper music software-style features and also offers WAV and AIFF export. As such, it might provide some fast inspiration, and because it’s free, you’ve got nothing to lose by trying it.