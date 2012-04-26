iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 62
All of music-making life is here
This week’s round-up gives you a decent overview of what can be achieved musically on iOS: we’ve got synth, controller, DJ and composing software.
Also make sure you check out:
The best iPhone/iPad music making apps in the world today
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: The Strange Agency HyperSpace
The Strange Agency HyperSpace, £0.69
HyperSpace is billed as a 3D synth and uses an algorithm to generate images from sound. It works similarly to a harmonograph but has three oscillators rather than pendulums, each of which is mapped to a dimension in 3D space. This video demo should explain things further.
Wiksnet Midi Studio, £4.99
If you haven’t bought a controller app for your iOS device yet, here’s another one to consider. You can choose from keyboard, drum pad, knob/fader and X/Y templates, and the developer claims that there’s ‘true’ velocity sensitivity. Other features include modulation when you move your fingers on the keys and a built-in arpeggiator.
Musicsoft Arts Mashup
Announced at NAMM 2012 and powered by Waves, this 2-deck DJing app gives you a supposedly advanced scratching engine, resonant filters with a touch-ribbon interface, EQs and auto-syncing of tracks.
Crimson Technology WaveSynth Pro, £1.99
We told you about the Android version yesterday; now here’s the full-fat Pro edition. This is a wavetable GM sound module that also comes with a Performance mode that enables you to play layered instruments. It’s 16-part multitimbral and you get a few effects, too.
Koen Verjans Melody Music Maker, £5.99
Designed to ‘make a composer out of everyone’, here’s an app that can take a melody and turn it into a song. It helps you to come up with suitable chord progressions and offers 127 sounds that can be used to flesh out your arrangement; the recently-released version 1.2 adds even more features.