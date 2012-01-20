NAMM 2012: Waves Audio and Musicsoft Arts Introduce Mashup iPad App

Image 1 of 2 Waves/MusicSoft Mashup app Image 2 of 2 Waves/MusicSoft Mashup app

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Waves Audio (Booth 6242/Hall A), the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies and the recipient of a Technical GRAMMY® Award, joins forces with Musicsoft Arts to introduce Mashup, an innovative new iPad® app.

Featuring an advanced playback engine and effects controlled by an intuitive interface, Mashup lets users play and mix directly from their iPad music library - plus download exclusive tracks from leading DJs like Junior Sanchez and Kris Menace. Mashup is a complete mobile DJ booth, with studio-quality EQ and analog-style resonant filters, Vinyl Touch glitch-free scratching, and independent time-stretch and pitch-shift for each of its two stereo decks, saving users thousands of dollars in gear.

Users can also take Mashup's performance to the next level using Waves MaxxAudio enhancement, available at an additional charge. MaxxAudio for Mashup includes MaxxVolume all-in-one dynamics control, which dramatically increases the output levels of headphones and external speakers; MaxxBass psycho-acoustic bass enhancement, which delivers deep, rich lows listeners can really feel; and preset sound modes for earbuds, headphones, docking stations, home stereos and club systems.

Features include:

Dual stereo decks with studio-quality EQ and effects

Independent time-stretch and pitch-shift for each deck

Analog-style resonant high pass/low pass filters with exclusive touch ribbon control

Free downloadable music from top DJs and producers

Vinyl Touch glitch-free scratching

Record stereo mixers, then drag and drop into a computer

Play back any track in a user's library

Users' iPhone® or iPad®s can cue the next track over a WiFi or Bluetooth connection

Aviv Eyal, CEO, Musicsoft Arts, stated, "In our efforts to offer DJ's worldwide the highest quality audio in our applications, we decided to collaborate with Waves on Mashup. Their leading DSP technology was a perfect fit for this app, and it really helped enhance the audio quality, something that DJ's will surely appreciate."

"Waves partnered with Musicsoft Arts on the Mashup app to bring DJ's the maximum audio quality available," stated Gilad Keren, CEO and co-founder of Waves Audio. "Mashup is not only easy to use, it has a wide array of features, and DJs will be able to hear the difference in audio quality right away."

The Mashup app from Waves Audio and Musicsoft Arts will be available Q1 2012 from the iTunes store with pricing to be announced. For more information, please visit www.waves.com.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Waves Audio.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter