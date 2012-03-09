iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 59
The other new releases
The new version of GarageBand for iOS is certainly the biggest release of the week - and you might also have heard that Apple launched a new iPad - but other apps have arrived as well. Read on to find out more.
IK Multimedia DJ Rig, £1.49
Ahead of the launch of its iRig Mix hardware, IK has released its companion DJing app at a special introductory price. The design has a familiar twin-deck look about it, and there’s automatic beat matching. Note that some features have to be unlocked with the Pro Bundle add-on and that there’s currently no native iPad version.
Harmony Systems Ip Touch for Logic, £2.99
A new controller app that’s optimised for use with Apple’s Logic DAW. Use it to trigger transport controls, mix, adjust software instrument parameters, set automation modes and more.
Imaginando Livkontrol 1.1, £2.49
An update for this Ableton Live controller app, and one that heralds the arrival of a redesigned interface. The Scene launch buttons now display the Scene name, too, and there’s also a tap tempo feature and a song record button.
apeSoft iDensity, £5.99
A significant update for this ‘granular synthesis playground’. New features include the ability to play as background audio, an FX chain and independent Y and X scrubbing at the same time for grains density/length.