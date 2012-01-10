NAMM 2012: IK Multimedia announces iRig Mix

Image 1 of 4 Mix using multiple devices iRigMix Image 2 of 4 Use iPad or iPhone iRigMix phone Image 3 of 4 iRigMix white Image 4 of 4 Mix and match devices iRigMix option

NAMM 2012: Designed to work alongside IK Multimedia's freshly announced DJ Rig app, iRig Mix is a nifty two channel mixer that enables iOS DJs to hook up their devices and quickly get in the mix.



With the ability to add external devices and even a mic, it seems like it will be a popular piece of tech, especially with the price under €100.

IRig Mix press release

IK Multimedia is proud to announce iRig™ MIX, the first mobile mixer for iPhone, iPod touch or iPad devices. iRig MIX offers the same controls you would expect from a professional DJ mixer (crossfader, cues, EQ and volume controls, etc.) in an ultra-compact mobile mixer that can be used with a huge variety of iOS DJ mixing and other apps.

A DJ Mixer

iRig Mix allows DJs to use a traditional setup with two devices (one plugged into each of the independent channels) OR a single iOS device. For the single iOS device setup, the output of the single device is split into dual-mono and sent to the individual channels. Additionally - for the first time on any DJ mixer - it can be used for mixing any type of audio source (mp3 players, CD players, etc.) with an iOS device using automatic tempo matching and beatsyncing.This is accomplished with X-Sync, a feature that works in combination with the DJ Rig free app from IK Multimedia that is included with iRig Mix.

Not just for DJs

iRig MIX also provides the perfect mixing solution for solo musicians or small ensembles that use one or more iOS devices to play live. It features an extra guitar/microphone input that facilitates processing with popular apps like AmpliTube and VocaLive or any other app that offers real-time audio processing. Its standard RCA connectors provide easy, direct connection to PA systems or powered speakers.

Maximum Portability

The ultra-compact size and low profile of the iRig Mix allows it to easily be carried in a regular iPad bag. Plus its low-voltage power requirements (only 5VDC) allow it to be powered not only by any regular mobile device charger but also by suitable iOS battery pack and laptop USB port for maximum mobility to mix anywhere. iRig MIX includes 4 free apps (downloads from the iTunes app store): DJ Rig, the new professional DJ mixing app from IK, AmpliTube, the most popular iOS guitar amp and effects app, VocaLive the processing app for singers and vocalists, and GrooveMaker, the loopbased beat and groove making app.

iRig MIX features

2 stereo inputs with gain, bass, treble and volume controls, independent cue on each channel with LED indication and channel crossfader

Instrument/microphone/extra input with volume control can be processed by iOS apps (such as AmpliTube, VocaLive)

Stereo output with RCA connectors, master level and LED meters

High quality, pristine sound

Quality headphone output for master or cue monitoring with independent volume control

Input switch splits Input 1 into dual-mono for use with DJ mixing apps on a single iOS device

"X-Sync" mode allows auto-sync with any audio source using the included DJ Rig free app

Can also be powered with battery packs and mobile chargers

Includes 4 free apps: DJ Rig, AmpliTube, VocaLive, GrooveMaker

Pricing and availability

iRig MIX costs €74.99 (ex. VAT) and will be available in February 2012 from electronic and music retailers around the world. Pre-orders are already available from IK Multimedia online store and other selected resellers.

For more information:www.irigmix.com