GarageBand for iOS gets MIDI note editing, Smart Strings and more

As well as launching a new iPad today, Apple has also released GarageBand 1.2, a significant update that adds MIDI note editing - a feature that's been on most users' wish list from the start.

Previously, the only way you could fix a mis-timed recording was to use GarageBand's quantise features, but note-by-note editing is now confirmed.

This isn't the only new feature, either: we now have a new Touch Instrument in the shape of Smart Strings, while Jam Sesssion enables you to play with up to three other GarageBand for iOS users wirelessly.

Apple says that Jam Session automatically synchronises the tempo, key and chords of your Touch Instruments, and when you're finished, everyone's tracks are automatically collected on your iOS device for you to edit and mix.

Finally, there's now iCloud support, meaning that you can keep your GarageBand for iOS projects up to date on all your iOS devices (should you be lucky enough to have more than one), and you can share your finished songs directly to Facebook, YouTube and SoundCloud.

GarageBand 1.2 will be available today from the App Store priced at £2.99. We're assuming that the update for existing users will be free.