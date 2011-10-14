iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 49
Update central
What with iOS 5, IK Multimedia SampleTank for iOS and Korg Kaossilator (not to mention the arrival of your favourite music making magazines on the Apple Newsstand) it’s been quite a week for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users. And it’s about to get even better, thanks to the arrival of three tasty updates and a brand new DJing app.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: Pulse Code Rhythm Studio 1.03
Pulse Code Rhythm Studio 1.03, £0.69
This self-contained electronic music production app has just been updated with (among other things), a 909-style drum machine (the DR-9) and Hornet, a subtractive ribbon synth. You can now use up to four devices in your song, too. At this sale price, you really can’t go wrong.
Xewton Music Studio 2.0, £10.49
Music Studio was one of the first DAW-style apps to arrive on iOS and version 2 ups its game considerably. Audio tracks, mic recording, Audio Copy/Paste, new instruments and drum pads represent just some of the many improvements, making this a serious mobile production contender.
Algoriddim djay 1.4, £13.99
Optimised for iOS 5, djay now supports that OS’s enhanced AirPlay features and enables you to backup and sync song settings via iCloud. New FX, an FX pad, audio copy/paste and the option to sort your library by BPM are also among the new features.
DS Media Labs Mixr, £13.99
A brand-new contender in the iPad DJing market, Mixr has a familiar look to it and promises to let you “pitch, tap to tempo, scratch, multi-cue and mix with precision”. Tracks can be loaded via the Crate Manager, there are effects and your mixes can be recorded.