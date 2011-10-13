IK Multimedia releases SampleTank for iOS

Image 1 of 4 SampleTank for iOS: select a part then choose a sound category. Click the image for more screenshots. SampleTank for iOS Image 2 of 4 A selection of basic editing controls is available. SampleTank for iOS Image 3 of 4 You chosen sound can be used to play one of the included grooves. SampleTank for iOS Image 4 of 4 You can play the drum kits from pads if you wish. SampleTank for iOS

IK Multimedia's SampleTank for iOS has gone live in the App Store. This is a 4-part multitimbral sound and groove module.

We've had the app for a little while now, and can report that many of the sounds on offer are easily good enough to be used live (a situation that may turn out to be this mobile version of SampleTank's natural home). Editing controls enable you to tweak these sounds, and they can be used to trigger a wide selection of groove patterns.

What you don't get is any kind of recording functionality: the emphasis here is very much on performance.

SampleTank for iOS comes with 72 instruments as standard (though four are only available once you register) and this library can be expanded to more than 400 via in-app purchases. There are 16 instrument categories to choose from: Drums, Bass, Guitar, Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Chromatic, Strings, Brass, Woodwinds, Synth Lead, Synth Pad, Voices, Ethnic, Percussion and Sound FX.

The app can be played from an on-screen keyboard, but to get the most out of it you'll need to hook up a keyboard controller via a Core MIDI-supporting interface of some sort. In fact, IK now provides one in the shape of the iRig MIDI, which as well as boasting In/Out/Thru ports (on minijacks), also has a handy mini USB port for charging your iOS device.

SampleTank for iOS is available now on the App Store priced at £6.99 (this is an introductory offer). There's reported to be a free version, too, though this doesn't seem to be available yet (UPDATE: this will be released within the next couple of days). It's compatible with iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, though there's no dedicated tablet version at the moment.