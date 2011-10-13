Korg iKaossilator released for iPhone

Given how perfectly suited the iPhone is to being used as an X/Y pad, a mobile version of Korg's Kaossilator was always a no-brainer. And so we have the new iKaossilator, which has appeared on the App Store this very day.

The full details are below, but the bottom line is that you can make music with the app just by "stroking, tapping or rubbing" your Apple mobile device's screen, which also displays visual effects.

There are 150 built-in sounds, scale/key settings and a five-part loop sequencer.

The Korg iKaossilator is available now from the App Store priced at £6.99 (the price will double as of 30 November). There's no native iPad version at this time.

Korg iKaossilator official details

Korg has revolutionized the musical instrument world with their dynamic line of Kaoss products, using an intuitive X-Y pad to provide expressive musical control. The palm-sized KAOSSILATOR synthesizer placed modern music-making in the hands of thousands of musicians and non-musicians alike. Now that same excitement has been captured in the iKaossilator app for iPhone!

iKaossilator for iPhone Highlights:

● Play sounds by simply stroking, tapping, or rubbing the screen with your finger

● Bold Visual Effects move along with your performance and add excitement

● 150 diverse built-in sounds cover any style of dance music

● Scale/Key settings allow anyone to perform with musical precision

● Easily create tracks with the loop sequencer using up to five parts

● Control loops in real time for DJ-Style live performances

● WIST capability allows wireless sync-start with other apps such as the iELECTRIBE

Perform Using A Single Finger

iKaossilator uses the unique X-Y interface made famous by Korg's entire Kaoss Line, including the original hand-held KAOSSILATOR. Create melodies and phrases simply by stroking, tapping, or rubbing the touch screen with your finger; no musical knowledge is required.

Bright, Colorful Visual Effects

iKaossilator is also focused on its graphic design, which shows up beautifully on the iPhone's high-quality display. The visual effects on the iPhone's display move along with your performance and add excitement. These bold, colorful graphics provide an exciting performance experience.

150 Diverse Sounds Covering Many Musical Styles

Use the 150 built-in sounds to perform and produce a broad range of dance music styles including hip-hop, house, techno, dubstep, nu-disco, and electro. Enjoy the synth leads and synth bass sounds you expect from a synthesizer, as well as acoustic sounds that simulate piano or guitar chords, even the popular sound effects used by DJs. The drum sounds let you play and manipulate various patterns simply by moving your finger.

Loop Sequencer

The built-in loop sequencer lets you layer up to five musical parts. To create a track, simply assign a loop such as synth, bass, chords, sound effects, or drums to each part. Fifty loops created by professional musicians are built-in to help you get started quickly. In addition to its track-making capabilities, this loop sequencer is also a great feature for live performance. The Mix Play feature makes it easy to enjoy live remixing; you can switch seamlessly to another loop or extract a specific part from another loop while the playback continues.