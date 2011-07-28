iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 41
All change again
It’s been a big week for iOS music making, with new MIDI interfaces from IK Multimedia and Line 6 and the announcement of Retronym’s Tabletop, a potentially open-ended modular iPad studio. But that’s not all we’ve got to tell you about: here are four other new apps.
Audiofile Engineering FiRe Studio, £2.99
Based on Audiofile Engineering’s FiRe field recorder, this is an 8-track audio recording app that offers editable markers and regions, a mixer with effects, a click track and configurable track colours. You can export files via iTunes and there’s also SoundCloud and Dropbox integration.
Burgerkone GrainBender, £2.99
Designed to make sound design easy, this synth features oscillators that have both analogue and digital waveforms. If you tap the bend button, you can sculpt new sounds in real-time. Burgerkone promises extensive modulation options and a range of effects.
VirSyn Addictive Synth, £3.99
With six dynamic wavetable oscillators per voice and continuous morphing between two oscillator sets, VirSyn says that Addictive Synth makes it easy to create beautiful sounds and driving loops. There are filter and modulation options aplenty, as well as a programmable arpeggiator and CoreMIDI support.
Amidio Touch DJ Evolution, Free
Amidio’s latest ‘visual mixing’ DJing app promises to deliver “the ultimate mobile DJ experience”. It’s been rewritten from the ground up and offers auto-sync, beatmaps, unlimited cue points, effects, sampling and more. Be aware, though, that many features have to be added as in-app purchases.