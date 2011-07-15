iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 40
A trio of tools
A relatively short, sharp, shot of new apps this week, but there’s still plenty to enjoy. Synth builders and tweakers can focus on a new modular environment and an instrument that you can control with three touch points, while there’s an update for SoundPrism, too.
PDP Innovation ApS midiPhon, £6.99
midiPhon’s modular environment enables you to build synthesizers from the supplied modules. These can be connected together in any order you like, and each module’s parameters can be controlled by the output of other modules. Completed synths can be played onscreen or via an external MIDI device.
Audanika SoundPrism Pro 2.0
An update for the music-making/MIDI controller app that always sounds 'right' when you play it. Additional features include a new interface and sound engine, a keyboard view and the option to add new sounds via the SoundPrism store. A free version, SoundPrism, is also available.
Chris Jeffs Monnix, £1.99
This performance synth gives you three touch points that enable you to control the distribution of up to 16 harmonics. In doing this you can create a wide range of sounds and effects: a cat’s meow, a vocodered scream and an out-of-control robot are all cited as possibilities.