iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 40

A relatively short, sharp, shot of new apps this week, but there’s still plenty to enjoy. Synth builders and tweakers can focus on a new modular environment and an instrument that you can control with three touch points, while there’s an update for SoundPrism, too.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.