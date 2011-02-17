iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 24
Three more iPad exclusives
We’re celebrating the release of AmpliTube Fender for iPhone elsewhere on MusicRadar, but it’s not the only new iOS music making app to have caught our attention recently. Here are three more.
Simple Is Beautiful DrumtrackHD, £5.99
This enhanced version of Drumtrack8 for iPhone is an iPad drum step sequencer. Feature highlights include audio effects, 16 tracks of scaleable patterns (up to 32 steps), track automation, pads, signature modification, sample patterns, new customisable HD drum kits, reverse samples, multi-sample tracks and more.
Crossfire Designs MidiPads, £2.99
Turn your iPad into a drum pad controller via network or USB MIDI. There are four pages, each of which contains 16 touch-sensitive and resizable pads, while sliders and an XY pad are also included. There’s “easy MIDI learn”, apparently, which will hopefully make assigning the controls a breeze.
Mode of expression Noteplex, £1.19
Noteplex promises to present the user with “a new and unique way to experience music”. It offers a hexagonal board of cells onto which you can place nodes, each of which has a specific sound associated with it (your own samples can be used too). Nodes then fire pulses that trigger other nodes, which then fire pulses of their own. Thus, a song is gradually built up.