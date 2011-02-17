FIRST LOOK: AmpliTube Fender for iPhone

Launched at NAMM 2011, AmpliTube Fender for iPhone sees IK Multimedia hooking up with the biggest fish in the guitar industry pond to develop an app that looks set to be a surefire hit. To celebrate AmpliTube Fender's arrival in the App Store, we've put together the following selection of soundbites that illustrate what the new amp models and stompbox effects can do.

We used AmpliTube's onboard recording facility and a Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH to create all of the sounds you are about to hear, adding a little reverb or slapback delay within the app for ambience where appropriate.



Kicking things off, here's the Fender '65 Twin Reverb model clean:



And now with added tremolo: