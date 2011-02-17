FIRST LOOK: AmpliTube Fender for iPhone
'65 Twin Reverb
Launched at NAMM 2011, AmpliTube Fender for iPhone sees IK Multimedia hooking up with the biggest fish in the guitar industry pond to develop an app that looks set to be a surefire hit. To celebrate AmpliTube Fender's arrival in the App Store, we've put together the following selection of soundbites that illustrate what the new amp models and stompbox effects can do.
We used AmpliTube's onboard recording facility and a Fender Blacktop Stratocaster HH to create all of the sounds you are about to hear, adding a little reverb or slapback delay within the app for ambience where appropriate.
Kicking things off, here's the Fender '65 Twin Reverb model clean:
And now with added tremolo:
'59 Bassman LTD
Listen to the way that the Bassman responds to picking dynamics:
It's also easy to dial in Keith Richards-style rhythm sounds:
Super-Sonic
The Super-Sonic is your first port of call for smooth high-gain lead sounds:
It also does crystalline cleans too:
'65 Deluxe Reverb
Check out the cleaner end of the Deluxe Reverb's spectrum:
And now here's a raunchier rock sound:
Pro Junior
Here's a great garage blues-rock sound:
And another Stones-inspired rhythm tone:
Fender Blender
Here's Fender's legendary octave fuzz in full-on Roobarb & Custard mode:
And now here's a Jack White-style lead sound:
Fender Phaser
Here's the phaser set slow for a '90s American alternative rock vibe:
Now here's a faster setting for a more retro, psychedelic tone:
Fender Tape Echo
You've already heard the echo effect in slapback mode on the Bassman and Pro Junior clips, now here's a longer delay:
Fender Compressor
The compressor is perfect for tightening up funky clean sounds:
Fender Overdrive
Finally here's the overdrive in front of the Super-Sonic for full-on metal:
And now in front of the Twin for more of a hard rock vibe:
Liked this? Check out our demo of the multi-track recorder facility on AmpliTube for iOS
Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter