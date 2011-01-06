iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 19
2011's app-fest begins
It’s telling that the number of established music technology developers releasing apps into the App Store is growing rapidly now: by the end of 2011, we’d expect most of the big players to have a presence there. TC-Helicon and n-Track Software both make their iOS debuts in this week’s round-up, and there are six other new apps, too.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The best iPhone music making apps
The best iPad music making apps
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
TC-Helicon VoiceJam, £2.99
Vocal processing specialist TC-Helicon has opened its iOS app account with this nifty-looking six-slot looper. Undo, reverse and double features are included, while you can record complete performances and share them on SoundCloud. Just don’t use it on the bus or people will look at you funny.
Liine Griid Pro, £9.99
When Liine launched Griid we were told that new modules for it would be added in the future, and we now have the first of these in the shape of Cliip, which enables you to create and edit Ableton Live MIDI clips in a piano roll. This is currently an iPad exclusive but will be implemented into the iPhone and iPod touch versions in the next release.
n-Track n-Track Tuner, Free
This new app lifts features straight out of n-Track’s n-Track Studio DAW: a tuner, a spectrum analyser and a diapason (so you can manually tune against an audible reference). Here’s hoping this paves the way for an iOS recording app from the company too.
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 2 for iPad, £11.99
This dedicated iPad version of AmpliTube 2 adds (among other things) five new stompboxes, improved sound, a built-in single track recorder (plus the option to upgrade to an 8-track recorder), two send effects per channel, a SpeedTrainer, and new import/export options
Liine Remiix Plastikman Replikants, £1.79
A dedicated remix app for Plastikman, an alter-ego of Richie Hawtin. It enables you to remix loop and parts from several Plastikman tracks, and also to apply EQ and effects. Look out for more artist-specific apps in the Remiix series soon.
Crossfire Designs MidiPadz Lite, Free
A ‘full’ version of this drum pad controller is scheduled to arrive this month, but you can get a taste of what’s to come by trying this free version. It works over WiFi and USB and, as well as sporting 16 trigger pads, comes with X/Y and gravity controllers.
Finger Pro MoDrum Rhythm Composer, £3.99
A synthesis-based drum machine that lets you create beats with five sounds in the built-in 32-step sequencer. You can tweak the sounds’ parameters, there’s a tube amp overdrive processor, and completed beats can be exported via the Pasteboard, email or iTunes File Sharing.
RiceCode RicePad, £2.99
RicePad is a modular environment that enables you to make music by arranging modules in a chain. It comes with a sampler/resampler, effects, and a mic module, and promises to be particularly suited to live performance and capturing your musical ideas when you’re on the go.