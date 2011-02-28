ION Piano 2 Go iPad/iPhone keyboard unveiled

ION, the consumer brand of the Akai/Numark/Alesis empire, has revealed Piano 2 Go, a new musical keyboard that comes with iPad/iPhone docking functionality. This is akin to a less techy version of Akai's SynthStation 25 and forthcoming SynthStation 49.

Slot your iDevice in, fire up the Piano 2 Go app and you'll be able to play piano, strings, synth and guitar sounds. You can also record with these and make use of the 100 drum beats.

The keyboard has 25 notes and is velocity-sensitive, and there appear to be speakers on the top of the device (though these aren't mentioned in the specs). Power can come from the mains or batteries.

Piano 2 Go doesn't yet have a price or release date, though the ION website lists it as Coming Soon.