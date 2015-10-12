Imogen Heap opens up her Box Of Tricks

We've seen artist-endorsed soundware releases before, but as you might expect from a sound designer as creative as Imogen Heap, the collection that she's put her name to is no mere assortment of loops and hits.

Three years in the making, Box Of Tricks is being released by Soniccouture and features 13 Kontakt instruments, 170 presets and custom tools and FX. The library weighs in at 30GB, and is based exclusively on samples from Heap's studio.

The 'Performance modules' include Euclidean Beats, Harmoniser, Jammer, Strum, FOCUS and Pressure/Drift, while there's a freely configurable FX chain. You also get convolution reverbs that were recorded in Imogen's house.

Box Of Tricks is compatible with both Kontakt 5.5 or later and the freely-downloadable Kontakt Player. Further details are on the Soniccouture website, where you can also purchase a download for £139.