IK Multimedia brings its grand and electric piano apps to Android

IK Multimedia is continuing its Android audio crusade by releasing its iGrand Piano and iLectric Piano apps for Google's mobile OS.

Both apps promise "all the controls, advanced features and extreme playability" of their iOS counterparts and are compatible with devices running Android 4.2 or later. You can also play them via IK's iRig Keys Pro and iRig Keys controllers.

Unsurprisingly, iGrand Piano focuses on acoustic pianos (it comes with eight instruments, and an additional one can be accessed after registration) while iLectric Piano - which gives you electric piano, electric grand and Clav sounds - offers 20 instruments out of the gate and another for those who register the app.

Both apps can be expanded with new sounds and are compatible with Samsung's Soundcamp music making app. We're promised low-latency operation, though it'll be interesting to see what kind of performance you get on a standard Android device.

You can find out more about the Android versions of iGrand Piano and iLectric Piano on the IK Multimedia website. The apps are available now for the introductory price of $9.99/€9.99 each and the expansion packs cost the same. Free versions are on offer, too.