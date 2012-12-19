IK Multimedia iRig Keys review

If you're looking for 'Pad powered keys these are our new favourites.

Officially the smallest and lightest (while still actually worth playing) iOS-ready keyboard you can buy.

The key's are chunky and stiff with a nice cushioned, bouncy playable action that reminded us of old 'Portasound' keyboards and the addition of Volume/Data, Program change and Octave Up/Down buttons mean that it's the fullest featured iOS keyboard.

The proprietary mini DIN to 30-pin lead is a slight inconvenience (and there's no Lightning connection for iPhone 5 yet).

It takes it's power from the device and works like a charm in Core MIDI apps such as GarageBand, Korg's iMS-20, and IK's own Sampletank LE which comes free in the box.