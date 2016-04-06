Icarus's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro X
“We’ve been using Logic since we were at school, so it’d be difficult to change now. Ableton was interesting, but we just didn’t get on with it.
“The move to X was a big one; it feels a bit more long-winded and glitchy. Why are developers obsessed with change? All we want is for them to fix the things that don’t work and leave the rest alone!”
Arturia V Collection 4
“We’ve got a few classic hardware synths in the studio and, if you look at our soft synths, they’re almost all versions of those old analogue machines. The Arturia set is about as good as it gets; they don’t quite match the real thing, but they’re damn close.”
Korg Legacy Collection
“What I really love about the Korg collection is that they’re quite limited. Obviously, you can get amazing sounds from them, but they’re not loaded up with all the bells and whistles. That’s often what you’re looking for from a synth: dependable sounds that you can go back to again and again.”
Antares Harmony Engine
“Along with Melodyne, this created most of the background, soundscape stuff on the new single, Home.
“It sounds like strings and pads, but it’s actually different parts of the vocal, layered and turned into new melody lines. It sounds a bit synthetic, but that just adds to the weird atmosphere we were trying to create.”
Waves H-Comp
“We’ve really got into parallel compression over the last couple of years, especially on the drums. We know the H-Comp so well, we know what it’s going to do to the sound.”