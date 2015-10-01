More

Holy Mother-32 of Moog: company launches standalone and Eurorack synth

One in and one out at the Asheville plant

On the day that Moog has announced that it's discontinuing the Voyager, the North Carolinian synth maker has released a new product called the Mother-32.

The new synth is another 'affordable' unit from Moog, following on from the Werkstatt-Ø1. However, there'll be no building required for this mutha.

It's a semi-modular, single Moog voiced synth with sequencer, but best of all, it comes as a standalone unit and/or Eurorack module. No wonder Moog sees this instrument as a gateway drug for Eurorack synthesists.

The Mother-32 has launched with a plethora of racking options, including rack ears for up to three modules. Other accessories include a gig bag, unpowered Eurorack cases and patch cable sets.

Key features of the Mother-32 are:

  • Semi-modular
  • Single Moog oscillator
  • High/Low pass filter
  • Wide-range LFO (up to 600Hz)
  • Audio input
  • Two voltage-controlled mixers
  • ASR envelope generator
  • 32 Patch Points.
  • Standalone by default, patch cables and power supply included. Also Eurorack-able (requires only modest Eurorack power).
  • Analogue gate or MIDI clockable 32 step sequencer with 64 memories
  • MIDI to CV converter
  • Up to three units can be stacked together with bespoke rack kits

Mother-32 should be available around mid-November at the RRP of £509. We hope to get our hands on one very soon, when we'll tell you much more about it.

Pricing options:

  • Mother-32 - RRP £509 inc VAT / SSP £499 inc VAT
  • 2-tier rack ear kit - RRP/SSP £49 inc VAT
  • 3-tier rack ear kit - RRP/SSP £59 inc VAT
  • 12" 60HP unpowered empty case - ​RRP/SSP: £74.99 inc VAT
  • 17" 104HP unpowered empty case - ​RRP/SSP: £89.99 inc VAT
  • Mother gig bag - ​RRP/SSP: £72.99 inc VAT
  • 6" patch cable set of 5 - ​RRP/SSP: £11.99 inc VAT
  • 12" patch cable set of 5 - ​RRP/SSP: £11.99 inc VAT