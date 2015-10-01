Holy Mother-32 of Moog: company launches standalone and Eurorack synth

Image 1 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 2 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 3 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 4 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 5 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 6 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 7 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 8 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 9 of 10 Moog Mother-32 Image 10 of 10 Moog Mother-32

On the day that Moog has announced that it's discontinuing the Voyager, the North Carolinian synth maker has released a new product called the Mother-32.

The new synth is another 'affordable' unit from Moog, following on from the Werkstatt-Ø1. However, there'll be no building required for this mutha.

It's a semi-modular, single Moog voiced synth with sequencer, but best of all, it comes as a standalone unit and/or Eurorack module. No wonder Moog sees this instrument as a gateway drug for Eurorack synthesists.

The Mother-32 has launched with a plethora of racking options, including rack ears for up to three modules. Other accessories include a gig bag, unpowered Eurorack cases and patch cable sets.

Key features of the Mother-32 are:

Semi-modular

Single Moog oscillator

High/Low pass filter

Wide-range LFO (up to 600Hz)

Audio input

Two voltage-controlled mixers

ASR envelope generator

32 Patch Points.

Standalone by default, patch cables and power supply included. Also Eurorack-able (requires only modest Eurorack power).

Analogue gate or MIDI clockable 32 step sequencer with 64 memories

MIDI to CV converter

Up to three units can be stacked together with bespoke rack kits

Mother-32 should be available around mid-November at the RRP of £509. We hope to get our hands on one very soon, when we'll tell you much more about it.

Pricing options: