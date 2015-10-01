Holy Mother-32 of Moog: company launches standalone and Eurorack synth

Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
Moog Mother-32
On the day that Moog has announced that it's discontinuing the Voyager, the North Carolinian synth maker has released a new product called the Mother-32.
The new synth is another 'affordable' unit from Moog, following on from the Werkstatt-Ø1. However, there'll be no building required for this mutha.
It's a semi-modular, single Moog voiced synth with sequencer, but best of all, it comes as a standalone unit and/or Eurorack module. No wonder Moog sees this instrument as a gateway drug for Eurorack synthesists.
The Mother-32 has launched with a plethora of racking options, including rack ears for up to three modules. Other accessories include a gig bag, unpowered Eurorack cases and patch cable sets.
Key features of the Mother-32 are:
- Semi-modular
- Single Moog oscillator
- High/Low pass filter
- Wide-range LFO (up to 600Hz)
- Audio input
- Two voltage-controlled mixers
- ASR envelope generator
- 32 Patch Points.
- Standalone by default, patch cables and power supply included. Also Eurorack-able (requires only modest Eurorack power).
- Analogue gate or MIDI clockable 32 step sequencer with 64 memories
- MIDI to CV converter
- Up to three units can be stacked together with bespoke rack kits
Mother-32 should be available around mid-November at the RRP of £509. We hope to get our hands on one very soon, when we'll tell you much more about it.
Pricing options:
- Mother-32 - RRP £509 inc VAT / SSP £499 inc VAT
- 2-tier rack ear kit - RRP/SSP £49 inc VAT
- 3-tier rack ear kit - RRP/SSP £59 inc VAT
- 12" 60HP unpowered empty case - RRP/SSP: £74.99 inc VAT
- 17" 104HP unpowered empty case - RRP/SSP: £89.99 inc VAT
- Mother gig bag - RRP/SSP: £72.99 inc VAT
- 6" patch cable set of 5 - RRP/SSP: £11.99 inc VAT
- 12" patch cable set of 5 - RRP/SSP: £11.99 inc VAT