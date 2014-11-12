Moog Werkstatt-Ø1: unboxed and built

Originally available exclusively at Moog Fest 2014, and eventually released worldwide last month, Moog's new hacker-friendly synth kit the Werkstatt-Ø1 finally landed in our office this week.

Moog claims that the solder-free Werkstatt kit is easy to assemble, so we thought we'd put its claim to the test. Check out the clip above to see how easily the synth comes together, and get a quick taster of how it sounds.

Priced at $329 the Werkstatt is certainly an affordable Moog. Alongside the instrument itself, Moog has launched the Werkstatt Workshop, "a creative learning portal containing project ideas, mod tutorials, parts lists, educational lesson plans, 3D printer files, and everything else involved with learning and modifying your Werkstatt".

Check back for our full review, coming mid-December.