Has Netflix nailed EDM culture in its new XOXO movie?

It's fair to say that not all movies about electronic music have been unqualified successes. Eden, the 2015 film about the '90s dance music scene, was pretty well received, but the same year's We Are Your friends, which saw Zac Efron playing an aspiring DJ, was derided in certain quarters.

Now we have XOXO, a new coming-of-age Netflix film about a group of 20-somethings heading to an EDM festival in America. Pete Tong is onboard as a producer and music supervisor, lending the whole thing a degree of credibility, but… well, watch the trailer and see what you think.

XOXO will be released on Netflix on 26 August.