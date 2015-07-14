Exclusive Eden film clip: producers try and fail to choose from 250 kick drums

Charting the rise of a young producer on the underground dance music scene in '90s Paris, director Mia Hansen-Løve's critically-acclaimed film Eden comes to UK cinemas on 24 July.

Co-written with Hansen-Løve's brother Sven, the film is based on his experiences as a house/garage DJ. Paul, played by Félix de Givry, forms a duo with his friend, setting out to make it in clubland. Their contemporaries include another duo known as Daft Punk, while other luminaries from the French touch scene are also featured.

You can watch an exclusive clip from the film - which sees Paul and his partner debating which of 250 kick drums they should use on a track - above, while the Eden trailer is below.

