FXpansion BFD- compatible expansions

Image 1 of 8 BFD3 expansions Image 2 of 8 BFD Expansion 1 Image 3 of 8 BFD Expansion 2 Image 4 of 8 BFD Expansion 3 Image 5 of 8 BFD Expansion 4 Image 6 of 8 Eco expansion 1 Image 7 of 8 Eco expansion 2 Image 8 of 8 Eco expansion 3

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: The diverse selection of BFD-compatible expansions by FXpansion and third parties provides a continually growing library of professionally produced drum and percussion sounds.

With seamless integration into your BFD3, BFD Eco or BFD2 sessions, over 1800 drums, cymbals and percussion instruments can be combined, tweaked and tuned to create an infinite array of hybrid kits and room sounds. Choose from vintage drums full of character to pristine modern tones and everything in between.

Comprehensive multi-kit sets are available alongside bite-sized single kits, all offering incredible value in your quest for new drum sounds. The BFD 'universe' includes over 300 snares, 500 cymbals, 100 hihats, 200 kicks, 500 toms and 200 percussion instruments - and counting!

Also available are BFD Groove Packs which give you even more realistic drum patterns full of the natural feel of a drummer. The Grooves can be arranged and modified to create personalized drum parts indistinguishable from the real thing.

Return to the FXpansion booth