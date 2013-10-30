FXpansion at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: FXpansion is one of the world's leading developers of audio instruments and effects for software platforms, winning numerous awards and inspiring a devoted userbase.

FXpansion's innovative instruments include BFD3 and BFD Eco production environments for acoustic drums; Geist, a sampling drum machine with advanced ergonomics; the DCAM: Synth Squad analogue-modelled synthesis suite; and Tremor, a futuristic drum synth and sequencer.

Also in the product range are forward-thinking processors and effects including Etch, a creative filtering effect; the DCAM Dynamics compression suite; and Bloom, a modelled delay effect for innovative sound design.

All FXpansion products are available for VST, AudioUnit and RTAS platforms with the company also expanding into AAX, Reason Rack Extension and iOS environments.

BFD3

BFD3 is the third generation of FXpansion's flagship software acoustic drum studio: new levels of realism, mix-ready kits and ground-breaking features in an ergonomic redesigned engine.

The diverse palette of BFD3's drum kits and room sounds is recorded by engineers like Andrew Scheps (Metallica, RHCP, Rick Rubin, Adele) and Platinum Samples' Rail Jon Rogut (Ry Cooder, Satyricon).

DCAM Synth Squad

DCAM Synth Squad's 3 circuit-modelled software synths feature an amazingly deep synthesis engine, advanced but intuitive modulation and an additional effects and layering environment.

Used by producers including Rudimental, Needlz and Wolfgang Gartner, the DCAM synths - Strobe, Cypher and Amber - bulge with authentic analogue tone. Powerful oscillators with realistic FM and sync are fed into saturating filters and VCAs while the unique TransMod modulation system brings sounds to life in new and expressive ways.

Bloom

Bloom is a creative delay effect plugin with tape, analogue BBD and digital algorithms, additional effects and advanced modulation.

Its varied modes and lush diffusion reverb instantly introduce new textures and spaces to your productions. Dig a little deeper to discover new ways of using delay for sound design and to see why Bloom is becoming a secret weapon for artists like UNKLE and Steve Mac.

