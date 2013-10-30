Image 1 of 3 The software engine lets you intuitively tweak the drums FXpansion BFD3 Image 2 of 3 BFD3 also provides a powerful built-in environment for pattern creation and editing Grooves Image 3 of 3 Process individual mics with effects including a stunning new reverb and DCAM circuit-modelled algorithms Effects

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: BFD3 is the third generation of FXpansion's flagship software acoustic drum studio: new levels of realism, mix-ready kits and ground-breaking features in an ergonomic redesigned engine.

The diverse palette of BFD3's drum kits and room sounds is recorded by engineers like Andrew Scheps (Metallica, RHCP, Rick Rubin, Adele) and Platinum Samples' Rail Jon Rogut (Ry Cooder, Satyricon).

The software engine lets you intuitively tweak the drums, augment the sound with tom resonance physical modelling and process individual mics with effects including a stunning new reverb and DCAM circuit-modelled algorithms.

BFD3 also provides a powerful built-in environment for pattern creation and editing, complete with a range of performances by legendary drummers for effortless production of stunningly realistic drums.

