We're partial to most of the musical things that Jamie Lidell gets up to - his recent bed-based beat-making foray using NI's iMaschine being no exception - and now we learn that he's used the very same app to create a free collection of 16 samples that were captured in a basement.

You can see how we went about making these in the video above; to download them, hop over to the official Jamie Lidell website. Once you've got them, they can be loaded back into iMaschine and used any way you like.