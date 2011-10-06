NI iMaschine released: Jamie Lidell shows you what it can do

Jamie Lidell plays the iMaschine: just imagine what he could do with it if he was dressed!

Native Instruments has released iMaschine, its first iOS app. It's available now from the App Store priced at £2.99 and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, though it's worth noting that, as yet, there's no native iPad version.

iMaschine's key features are listed below, but for a taste of what you can achieve with it, check out the video above to watch Jamie Lidell reworking his track A Little Bit More. In his pyjamas.

iMaschine Key features