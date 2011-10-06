NI iMaschine released: Jamie Lidell shows you what it can do

Native Instruments has released iMaschine, its first iOS app. It's available now from the App Store priced at £2.99 and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, though it's worth noting that, as yet, there's no native iPad version.
iMaschine's key features are listed below, but for a taste of what you can achieve with it, check out the video above to watch Jamie Lidell reworking his track A Little Bit More. In his pyjamas.
iMaschine Key features
- 16 pads for playing the included drums and one-shot samples
- Library includes 10 projects, 25 kits and over 400 individual samples (100 MB of WAV sounds)
- Pad sampling mode: record your own one-shot sample through the built-in iPhone® microphone
- Keyboard mode with two manuals for playing chords, bass and melodies
- Note repeat function with 4th, 8th, 16th, 16th triplets, 32th for keyboard and drum pad mode
- Audio recorder mode lets you record vocal ideas through the built-in iPhone® microphone
- Assign any of the 4 groups to pad, keyboard or audio recorder mode (e.g. use it as pocket 4-track recorder)
- Mixer page includes two send effects with Delay, Flanger, Chorus, LoFi, HP, BP and LP filters
- The live-mode sequencer automatically detects the recorded loop length
- Finished song idea can be exported with one touch as an audio file or uploaded to SoundCloud
- Project (including samples) can be exported to MASCHINE for finalizing in your studio environment
- Additional drum kits and instrument sounds can be easily purchased through the in-app store