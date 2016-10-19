Free Instalooper plugin lets you loop and manipulate audio on the fly

Instalooper is a new realtime looping plugin from Audioblast, enabling you to loop audio you feed into it on the fly.

There are four rows of controls, each of which corresponds to a different loop. These rows feature trigger buttons to loop the audio, and knobs to change the loop duration (playback is synced to your host). You can also add an effect, change the speed of the loop and reverse it.

Find out more and get your free download on the Audioblast website. Instalooper is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.