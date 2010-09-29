Focusrite and distributed brands announce massive giveaway at BPM show

PRESS RELEASE: Focusrite have assembled a huge BPM giveaway that contains prizes from Ableton, Novation, Stanton, KRK and Cerwin Vega, who are all distributed by Focusrite. With enough gear to get everyone's heart pumping - from newbies to seasoned veterans - there's even a Cerwin Vega PA system, custom designed and painted by legendary graffiti artist Remi Rough.

Apart from being in with a chance to win the massive prize, you will also have an opportunity to get hands on with Ableton and Serato's eagerly anticipated collaboration The Bridge, as well as being among the first to try out Novation's brand new UltraNova synthesizer.

To enter the competition, all you have to do is visit Focusrite on stand G18 at BPM (where Ableton, Stanton, Novation, KRK & Cerwin Vega will be exhibiting) and leave your name.

BPM takes place at The NEC, Birmingham between the 2nd and 4th October 2010. We'll see you there!

The Full Prize:

Ableton Suite 8 - production and performance software

2x Novation Launchpads - 64 button Ableton controller

Serato Scratch Live - digital vinyl software

Rane SL3 - soundcard for Serato Scratch Live

2x Novation Dicer - cueing and looping controllers for Serato Scratch Live

2x KRK RP8's - studio monitors with 8" drivers

2x Stanton STR8.150's - top of the range turntables

2x Stanton C.324's - top of the range DJ CD players

Novation Nio - compact USB Audio interface for DJs

Stanton M.207 - Top of the range DJ mixer with DSP effects

Stanton Uberstand - the ingenious DJ laptop stand

Stanton DJ Pro 3000 - Top of the range DJ headphones

Custom sprayed by Remi Rough:

2x Cerwin Vega CVA-28's - Unique dual 8" PA speakers (800watt peak)

2x Cerwin Vega CVA-115's - Incredible 15" PA subwoofers (1400watt peak)

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Focusrite

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter