FabFilter announces Pro-L limiter plug-in

PRESS RELEASE: Following the highly acclaimed Pro-C compressor and Pro-Q equalizer, FabFilter now expands their line of professional mastering and mixing plug-ins with the introduction of FabFilter Pro-L: a top quality, feature-packed limiter plug-in suitable for both mastering and mixing.

Pro-L delivers sophisticated limiting algorithms, highly accurate metering, linear-phase oversampling and dithering, but above all, the uncompromising sound quality and innovative interface design that you've come to expect from FabFilter.

FabFilter Pro-L offers four advanced limiting algorithms, all with their own distinct character. Some are designed to be as transparent as possible, while others may add a nice punch or flavor to your music. Together with the adjustable look-ahead, attack, release and unique separate channel link settings for both transients and release, the limiter can be fine-tuned to achieve both maximum loudness and the highest possible transparency at the same time.

With its highly informative real-time display and excellent meters, the innovative and clutter-free interface makes working with FabFilter Pro-L a breeze. Different meter scales, including the three K-System scales (K-12, K-14 and K-20), will help you to get precise control over your levels. Of course, you can easily disable all metering if you want to judge the sound by ear only.

By enabling Pro-L's accurate inter-sample peak detection, the output level meter will reconstruct the peak levels likely to occur after D/A conversion, helping you to choose an appropriate output level. In addition, the linear-phase oversampling feature minimizes possible aliasing and inter-sample peaks to achieve maximum loudness in the safest possible way. With excellent dithering and noise shaping added to the already impressive list of features, FabFilter Pro-L is the complete limiting solution for every mastering and mixing job.

Key features

- Great transparent sound combined with maximum loudness

- Four sophisticated, carefully tuned limiting algorithms, all with their own unique character

- Low CPU usage

- Highly accurate output and gain reduction metering, with optional inter-sample peak detection

- Various meter scale settings, including K-System support

- Unique, highly informative real-time level display, showing input, output, gain change and RMS levels over time

- Adjustable Look-ahead, Attack and Release settings to fine-tune the sound of the algorithms

- Separate, freely adjustable channel linking for both the transient and release stages

- Up to four times linear-phase oversampling to minimize aliasing and inter-sample peaks

- Professional dithering with three different noise shaping algorithms

- Easy to set up for common limiting situations with the included factory presets, conveniently divided into musical genres

- Stereo and mono versions available

- All the usual FabFilter quality you've come to expect: perfectly fine-tuned knobs and controllers, interactive MIDI Learn, undo/redo and A/B switch, Smart Parameter Interpolation for smooth parameter transitions, an extensive help file with interactive help hints, sample accurate automation, SSE optimization

FabFilter Pro-L is now available for EUR 169, USD 229 or GBP 149, supporting both Windows and Mac OS X in VST and VST 3, RTAS and Audio Units plug-in formats. Bundles with FabFilter Pro-L and other FabFilter plug-ins are also available. See www.fabfilter.com/shop.

Existing FabFilter customers can purchase Pro-L with great discounts by logging in to their online user account: www.fabfilter.com/myaccount.

System requirements for FabFilter Pro-L are either Windows 7, Vista, XP, SSE-capable processor, and a VST 2 or VST 3 host or Pro Tools, or Mac OS X 10.4 (Tiger) or higher, Intel or PowerPC processor, and an Audio Units host, VST 2 or VST 3 host, or Pro Tools.

