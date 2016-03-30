Experience 'infinite movement' with iZotope's Mobius Filter plugin

iZotope is having a busy time of it at the moment. Having celebrated its 15th birthday by relaunching the free vinyl plugin, and then giving away the rather splendid DDLY (no longer free, sadly), it's unveiled the Mobius Filter.
This promises to create the sensation of 'infinite movement', with the plugin's filters producing perpetually rising or falling effects that can be manipulated using an X/Y pad. iZotope says this can help to add impact to a track, whether used in a build-up, a drop or as a creative effect on individual tracks and instruments.
In fact, 'creative' is probably the key word here: Mobius Filter can be used as an alternative to a standard flanger or phaser or simply when you need to spice up a static sound.
"Our goal was to make Mobius Filter a joy to play with," says Izzy Maxwell, iZotope Product Manager. "As you experiment with the controls, you start to realize how powerful directional motion can be, and how strongly it influences the mood and vibe of your track. Mobius Filter and its experience of 'infinite motion' offer up a modern tool for expressiveness, unlocking a new level of emotional control."
Mobius Filter is available now in PC/Mac plugin formats from the iZotope website. It costs $49/€49, and there's also a demo for you to try.
iZotope Mobius Filter features
- Add motion and energy to your music with infinitely ascending or descending filter sweeps.
- Draw your own sweeps with the X/Y pad, making fluid adjustments to both centre frequency and resonance using a single control.
- Achieve a rapid, pulsing effect or slower motion by adjusting the host tempo sync to anything from eighth notes to eight bars.
- Create an immersive environment with the Stereo slider, which widens the stereo field in an amount of your choosing.
- Create a static filter effect by pausing the filter motion with the Pause function. Or, pause it when it feels right and then automate it to create custom sweeps.