Experience 'infinite movement' with iZotope's Mobius Filter plugin

iZotope is having a busy time of it at the moment. Having celebrated its 15th birthday by relaunching the free vinyl plugin, and then giving away the rather splendid DDLY (no longer free, sadly), it's unveiled the Mobius Filter.

This promises to create the sensation of 'infinite movement', with the plugin's filters producing perpetually rising or falling effects that can be manipulated using an X/Y pad. iZotope says this can help to add impact to a track, whether used in a build-up, a drop or as a creative effect on individual tracks and instruments.

In fact, 'creative' is probably the key word here: Mobius Filter can be used as an alternative to a standard flanger or phaser or simply when you need to spice up a static sound.

"Our goal was to make Mobius Filter a joy to play with," says Izzy Maxwell, iZotope Product Manager. "As you experiment with the controls, you start to realize how powerful directional motion can be, and how strongly it influences the mood and vibe of your track. Mobius Filter and its experience of 'infinite motion' offer up a modern tool for expressiveness, unlocking a new level of emotional control."

Mobius Filter is available now in PC/Mac plugin formats from the iZotope website. It costs $49/€49, and there's also a demo for you to try.

iZotope Mobius Filter features