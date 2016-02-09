iZotope is letting you download its new DDLY plugin for free, but not forever

iZotope is having quite the 15th birthday party. First the company relaunched Vinyl, its lo-fi processor, and now it's giving away its new DDLY dynamic delay plugin for free until 10 March.

The theory is that this responds to your track's dynamics to create "versatile and intriguing" delays. It's actually two delays in one: adjust the Threshold to determine which parts of the signal are sent to the top delay and which are sent to the bottom, and tweak the Intensity to affect how strongly the signal is split.

Read more: Izotope Nectar 3

For each delay, you can choose between Analog and Grain modes. The former has a lo-fi vibe with smearing and degradation; the latter is more melodic and futuristic. We're also told that the interface responds to the material you're using.

iZotope says that it's worth trying DDLY on everything, and that, if you push it to the limit, the sounds it produces can be pretty extreme. It's available as a 32/64-bit plugin for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats - make sure you download it from the iZotope website before the free offer ends and the plugin goes on sale for £49 next month.