Download SampleTank Custom Shop for free: buy sounds as you need them

IK Multimedia has been offering a free version of its SampleTank 3 software sound module for the best part of a year now, but it's now tweaked the deal by letting you download SampleTank Custom Shop for nothing instead.

This is another freebie, but one that enables you to buy more content from - you guessed it - the SampleTank Custom Shop. This contains in excess of 19GB of additional sound content and 3,700 loops, 1,200 MIDI patterns and 500 instruments.

However, even if you don't plan on buying any of this, SampleTank Custom Shop could still be worth installing. It comes with 30 instruments as standard, including a grand piano and eight completely new sounds. Those who download it also get 10 complimentary Gear Credits that can be put towards purchases.

Custom Shop content can be acquired from within SampleTank, with prices starting at $29.99. You can find out more about the free version and download it on the IK Multimedia website - it's available as a 64-bit VST/AU/AAX plugin for PC and Mac and also runs standalone.