DJs rejoice: the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable is back

It's been rumoured for a while, and now Panasonic (which now owns the Technics brand) has officially confirmed that it'll be relaunching the iconic SL-1200 direct-drive turntable later this year.

Rather than simply replicating the original hardware - which was beloved by DJs around the world - the company says that it hopes to "redefine the direct-drive turntable reference" thanks to a redesigned direct-drive motor and control circuitry.

The move follows Pioneer's decision to release its own direct-drive turntable, the PLX-1000, in 2014.

The first model in the new range will be the Grand Class SL-1200GAE, a limited edition release that will be restricted to 1,200 units and will be available in the summer. The regular Grand Class SL-1200G will be available before the end of the year.

Specs are available on the Technics website, though pricing details are still to come.