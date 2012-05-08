COMPETITION: Win a pair of weekend GlobalGathering tickets

The 2012 edition of GlobalGathering, one of the biggest dates in the UK's dance music calendar, is set take place near Stratford-Upon-Avon on 27 and 28 July.

To celebrate the rapid approach of this year's festival season, we've a pair of weekend tickets to the event to give away to one lucky winner. Check out the description of this year's festival from the team behind it:

"GlobalGathering is the UK's most diverse and progressive electronic music festival returns to Long Marston Airfield, Stratford Upon Avon on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 July featuring headline performances from Tinie Tempah, Chase & Status, Armin van Buuren, Skrillex, Friendly Fires, Nero, Annie Mac, Sub Focus, Magnetic Man, Boy Better Know and many more promising to make the 2012 festival the highlight of the summer for dance music fans.

"2012 boasts the festival's most exciting line-up to date, with numerous spectacular live acts and DJs that span the entire electronic music spectrum, as well as a series of brand new arenas from some of the world's most exciting promoters. From stadium straddling stars to industry insiders' tips and the latest breaking acts, the festival team promise more live shows, epic productions, and groundbreaking arenas than ever before."

For full details on GlobalGathering 2012 visit their website.

Find out more about all of this summer's festival action via the MusicRadar 2012 festival guide.

The competition

To be in with a chance of winning one pair of weekend camping tickets to Global Gathering 2012, simply answer the following question:

Who is set to headline the Rinse stage at this year's GlobalGathering?

A. Iron Man

B. Magnetic Man

C. Manfred Mann