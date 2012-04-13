MusicRadar festival guide 2012

Welcome to MusicRadar's guide to the best of 2012's festival action.

Whether you're after a low-key folk festival, a dance-fuelled rave, an inner-city event or a field full of heavy metal fans, we've rounded-up our pick of some of the UK's biggest and best festivals, plus a few of our favourites from around the world. Check out each individual festival's page for information on line-ups, tickets and locations.

Use the calender below to jump to info on any festival, or scroll though to browse them all. And don't forget to keep checking back as we add more events, extra information and the latest coverage from the festivals themselves.

April

Coachella (USA)



May

Camden Crawl

The Great Escape

ATP: I'll Be Your Mirror

Primavera Sound (Spain)



June

Dot-To-Dot

Download

Sonar (Spain)

Glade

Lovebox

Isle Of Wight



July

Roskilde (Denmark)

Bloc

Sonisphere [cancelled]

T In The Park

Wireless

FIB (Spain)

Latitude

Melt! (Germany)

Hard Rock Calling

Camp Bestival

Global Gathering



August

Lollapalooza (USA)

Green Man

V-Festival

Reading & Leeds

Creamfields



September

Bestival



December

ATP: Curated by The National