Camp Bestival 2010 in pictures, review

If Glastonbury is king, Camp Bestival is its rogue princess daughter who ran away to Dorset. She took with her only the quirkiest, jester hat-wearing festival ingredients, and invited all her friends. Condition of entry? That they bring their parents to pay for the (soft) drinks…



On the big grinning face of it, Camp Bestival is just that: a giant kids’ party in a Dorset field where bed times are banished and scrubbing behind the ears is unheard of. But just half a day in to my mission to survive - let alone enjoy - a Proper Music Festival with child-in-tow, I get the distinct impression that it’s all a big cover-up.

See, the kids haven’t dragged their parents here at all. In fact, it's more the other way around - the place is full of responsible mummies and daddies more than happy to blood their offspring in the ways of the festival. Why? Because it's as much fun for grown-ups as it is for kids.

Don’t get me wrong, the sheer scale of kids-only activities are mindblowing. Mini discos, fairground rides, circus performances and child-friendly eateries line every inch of Camp Bestival's picturesque site. But guess who’s actually enjoying the dressing-up box more than anyone?

So the perfect festival that appeals to kids of - wait for it - all ages? Pretty much.

Here then, is a collection of some of the colourful sights of Camp Bestival 2010: from conservative ‘mosh’ pits and the cleanest portaloos in history, to cider bus impersonators and (as long as it's not too loud) a little bit of music…