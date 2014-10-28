Charity Software Auction Ends This Week

All these developers and more have pledged software.

Music software from u-he, Bitwig, Propellerhead, Image-Line and many more is up for grabs in a charity auction ending on 31October.

The Call To Arms 2014 auction is entering its final days and will end at 23:59:59 (CET) on Friday. It includes software such as Sylenth1, FL Studio, Alchemy, Reason 8, BFD 3, bundles by FabFilter, u-he and Voxengo, as well as loads, loads more at likely below-normal prices.

To check out exactly what's on offer and see the latest prices of everything, head to the KVR forum page. To place a bid, you'll have to post a reply, for which you need to be a forum member.