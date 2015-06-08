Bring the power of Renoise to your DAW with Redux plugin

Renoise is a tracker-style DAW that's always had its admirers, but users of other DAWs may well have decided that its unconventional approach to music production isn't really for them. However, the arrival of Renoise Redux means that there's now a best-of-both-worlds solution: this takes the Sampler and Phrase Editor from Renoise and puts them in a VST/AU plugin for Windows, OS X and Linux.

The Renoise developers say that you can think of Redux is an expressive sample-based instrument that has a tightly integrated sequencer. You can create sounds from scratch (most audio formats are said to be supported), there's per-note polyphonic modulation, and you also get a large selection of effects.

Find out more below and in the teaser video above. Renoise Redux is available now from the Renoise website priced at €58/$65. You can also download a demo.

Renoise Redux features

Instrument + Sampler

With its full-featured MIDI implementation, Redux is an expressive sample-based instrument. Check out the bundled presets to experience the diversity and range of sounds you can achieve with Redux.

Sequencer

The sequencer in Redux is closely integrated with the instrument, and used to create musical phrases. These phrases are controlled via notes and program-change events, and allow you to alter the playback in a variety of ways.

Open-ended

Create sounds from scratch with the built-in sample recorder and draw tool. Or import existing files by simple drag and drop. Redux understands most common audio file-formats, including the .sfz multi-sample format.

Tracker Notation

Redux has inherited and expanded upon a rich set of features from its big brother, Renoise, including techniques to trigger notes and control sample playback with surgical precision.

Sample Modulation

Redux offers true per-note polyphonic modulation, which can be used to transform your material into anything from a short stab to a lush ambient soundscape.

Dozens of DSP FX

With a large selection of DSP effects and a quasi-modular system that allows devices to modulate one another, the sound design possibilities of Redux are almost endless.

Macro Controls

Redux features a straightforward automation system with eight globally accessible macro controls. Each of these macros can be connected to any number of parameters and functions under the hood.

Keyboard Driven

A tracker typically make use of numerous keyboard shortcuts and commands. Redux features an innovative on-screen keyboard to help unlock these secrets and provide visual feedback.

Waveform Editor

Any good sampler should have a waveform editor and Redux is no different. Use it to adjust volume levels, cut leading or trailing silence, apply effects, chop samples into slices... and much more.

Presets everywhere

Almost every section of Redux can save and recall its particular settings. This includes phrases, (multi-) samples, modulation sets, individual effects or full chains... and, of course, the instrument as a whole.

Cross-platform

Redux is available for Windows, OSX and Linux, in VST and AudioUnit formats. Your license does not restrict you to any particular platform and is fully portable.