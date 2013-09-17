BPM 2013 in pictures: new DJ gear and all the action from the show floor

BPM 2013: Over the weekend, MusicRadar made the trip up to Birmingham's NEC to attend the annual BPM DJ and production show.

In all honesty, even compared to the 2012 show, this year's event felt a little thin on the ground in terms of genuinely new gear. There was only a small handful of notable products unveiled on the show floor and many of the bigger brands seemed to be showing off gear that we'd already seen at Musikmesse rather than announcing new products. We did get the chance to test out some recently announced and newly updated bits of DJ gear though, read on to see our highlights from the show floor. Starting with...

One thing we can say of BPM 2013, is that it's undoubtedly been the year that iOS DJing has come of age, with almost as many iPad setups running on the show floor as laptop ones. Notably, it offered our first chance to try Native Instruments' club-quality S2 controller hooked up - thanks to newly added compatibility for both it and the flagship S4 - to the company's Traktor DJ app.

The pair seem to work exceptionally smoothly together, with the S2's additional FX and loop controls now allow for deeper than ever track manipulation within the app. On first impression the compatibility seems to be a fantastic little added bonus for both an app and a controller range that we're already big fans of.