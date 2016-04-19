Blocs' Wave app adds Ableton Link support

It's only been available for a month, but Blocs' Wave app has already been treated to a significant update. Rather than adding loads of new features, this focuses on just one: support for Ableton Link.

As you may know, this still relatively new standard enables you to wirelessly sync iOS music making apps that support it, and you can also 'Link' to Ableton Live. It works over Wi-Fi, and when someone changes the tempo during the jam session, all the other devices automatically follow.

You can check out what Ableton Link support means for Wave in the video above. The app, which heralds from the Novation stable, is available now for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99 on the App Store.