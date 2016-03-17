Build something with Blocs Wave, a new track-starting app for iOS

Novation has announced a new sub-brand for app development called Blocs, the first product from which is Wave, an iOS instrument that's designed to inspire new musical ideas.

Wave is a waveform-based sampler that comes with nearly 300 cross-genre loops, but you're also able to record and sample your own. The app's chief aim is to help you in starting new tracks, which you can then export and develop in other software.

Running eight sounds at the same time, the app is built around a "real-time stretch loop concept", so the "beautiful touchable waveforms" are easily manipulated. If you have an iPhone 6S, you can use its 3D Touch feature to engage the preview function.

Waves is available now for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99 on the App store. For more information,, you can head over to the Blocs website.

Key Features

Made for iPad and iPhone

Combine 8 sounds at the same time

6 soundpacks included (nearly 300 loops)

Browser Modes include: Discover, Soundpack, Type filtering

Store view: 12 soundpacks available, updated weekly

New soundpacks are added regularly

Download on-the-move - optimised for 3G/4G mobile networks

3D touch enabled on iPhone 6plus - preview waveforms

Advanced Features