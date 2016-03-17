Build something with Blocs Wave, a new track-starting app for iOS

Novation has announced a new sub-brand for app development called Blocs, the first product from which is Wave, an iOS instrument that's designed to inspire new musical ideas.
Wave is a waveform-based sampler that comes with nearly 300 cross-genre loops, but you're also able to record and sample your own. The app's chief aim is to help you in starting new tracks, which you can then export and develop in other software.
Running eight sounds at the same time, the app is built around a "real-time stretch loop concept", so the "beautiful touchable waveforms" are easily manipulated. If you have an iPhone 6S, you can use its 3D Touch feature to engage the preview function.
Waves is available now for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99 on the App store. For more information,, you can head over to the Blocs website.
Key Features
- Made for iPad and iPhone
- Combine 8 sounds at the same time
- 6 soundpacks included (nearly 300 loops)
- Browser Modes include: Discover, Soundpack, Type filtering
- Store view: 12 soundpacks available, updated weekly
- New soundpacks are added regularly
- Download on-the-move - optimised for 3G/4G mobile networks
- 3D touch enabled on iPhone 6plus - preview waveforms
Advanced Features
- Real-time Stretch Engine - change tempo at any time
- In-Key System - helps keep you in key at all times (minor)
- Low-Latency Recording - ideal for live looping
- iPad Pro supported - optimised to use the whole iPad Pro screen
- Import and export from AudioCopy, AudioShare, Mail
- Record and Monitor using most USB audio interfaces
- Audiobus, AudioCopy, and hardware input and outputs supported