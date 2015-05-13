AudioRealism ABL3 released as a Reason Rack Extension

AudioRealism's ABL3 has had a curiously long gestation period. It was teased more than a year ago, but there was no further news until the revelation that it would be arriving first as a Reason Rack Extension.
Now it's here: this emulation of Roland's TB-303 bassline synth promises to improve on AudioRealism's previous efforts (ABL1 and ABL2), and is said to be a complete rewrite that's been in development for many years.
Additional specs are below; you can buy the ABL3 Rack Extension now from the Propellerhead Shop for €55. A VST/AU version is also in the pipeline.
AudioRealism ABL3 features
- Extremely authentic 303 emulation using our ABL3 engine
- Ultra natural knob response, tuned to match the original 303 both in range and response
- Built-in 303/Rebirth style step sequencer with 64 steps
- 200+ bundled preset patterns
- Hard sync to the host's transport
- Supports 4 patterns of 16 steps, 2 patterns of 32 steps or 1 pattern of 64 steps
- CV/Gate input to control the sound engine externally
- CV/Gate output to control other Reason devices from the step sequencer
- CV Modulation inputs for Tuning, Cutoff, etc.
- Resonance and Gate Time trimmers that allow tweaking the emulation to your liking
- Three different VCO Models
- Settings for VCA Clicks and VCA Noise
- Pattern modifiers with Random, Alter, Copy, Paste functions
- Unique vibrato which is activated by setting UP+DOWN on steps. This effect is one of the few extensions to the 303 that we are launching ABL3 with.
- Full 48 and 96kHz support, which means the engine uses the full bandwidth of the project setting