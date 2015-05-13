AudioRealism ABL3 released as a Reason Rack Extension

AudioRealism's ABL3 has had a curiously long gestation period. It was teased more than a year ago, but there was no further news until the revelation that it would be arriving first as a Reason Rack Extension.

Now it's here: this emulation of Roland's TB-303 bassline synth promises to improve on AudioRealism's previous efforts (ABL1 and ABL2), and is said to be a complete rewrite that's been in development for many years.

Additional specs are below; you can buy the ABL3 Rack Extension now from the Propellerhead Shop for €55. A VST/AU version is also in the pipeline.

AudioRealism ABL3 features