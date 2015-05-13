More

AudioRealism ABL3 released as a Reason Rack Extension

New 303 emulation will also be released as a VST/AU plugin

AudioRealism's ABL3 has had a curiously long gestation period. It was teased more than a year ago, but there was no further news until the revelation that it would be arriving first as a Reason Rack Extension.

Now it's here: this emulation of Roland's TB-303 bassline synth promises to improve on AudioRealism's previous efforts (ABL1 and ABL2), and is said to be a complete rewrite that's been in development for many years.

Additional specs are below; you can buy the ABL3 Rack Extension now from the Propellerhead Shop for €55. A VST/AU version is also in the pipeline.

AudioRealism ABL3 features

  • Extremely authentic 303 emulation using our ABL3 engine
  • Ultra natural knob response, tuned to match the original 303 both in range and response
  • Built-in 303/Rebirth style step sequencer with 64 steps
  • 200+ bundled preset patterns
  • Hard sync to the host's transport
  • Supports 4 patterns of 16 steps, 2 patterns of 32 steps or 1 pattern of 64 steps
  • CV/Gate input to control the sound engine externally
  • CV/Gate output to control other Reason devices from the step sequencer
  • CV Modulation inputs for Tuning, Cutoff, etc.
  • Resonance and Gate Time trimmers that allow tweaking the emulation to your liking
  • Three different VCO Models
  • Settings for VCA Clicks and VCA Noise
  • Pattern modifiers with Random, Alter, Copy, Paste functions
  • Unique vibrato which is activated by setting UP+DOWN on steps. This effect is one of the few extensions to the 303 that we are launching ABL3 with.
  • Full 48 and 96kHz support, which means the engine uses the full bandwidth of the project setting