AudioRealism teases ABL3: "The most authentic digital 303 clone ever"

Along with its Aira stablemates, Roland's new TB-3 Touch Bassline synth has been the talk of the music technology town since it was announced on Friday. Sensing an opportunity, AudioRealism has taken its launch as a cue to tease ABL 3, its third-generation software emulation of the classic TB-303.

Said to feature a completely new analogue emulation model and deliver a "pure 303" sound, ABL3 will be released this year, though we don't yet know when or for how much.

In the absence of any more details - which we'll bring you as they come in - feel free to debate whether you'd rather have a hardware 303 clone or a plugin one.