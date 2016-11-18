Arturia goes back to the MiniLab with a new version of its portable MIDI controller

Arturia has refreshed its MiniLab portable MIDI controller, releasing a mkII version that's designed for those who are short on space or who want something portable that they can use to make music on the move.

Gone is the retro-styling of the original version, which is replaced by a clean-cut design. There are 25 velocity-sensitive slim keys, as well as eight RGB backlit performance pads and 16 rotaries, two of which are clickable. As before, pitch and mod wheels are substituted for touch strips.

The MiniLab mkII ships with a copy of Ableton Live Lite, while the Analog Lab Lite software gives you hundreds of sounds from Arturia's V Collection 5. You also get UVI's Grand Piano Model D, a sampled version of a classic Steinway.

The Arturia MiniLab mkII is priced at €99/$119 and will be available imminently. Find out more on the Arturia website, and also make sure you check out our round-up of the best budget MIDI controller keyboards in the world today.